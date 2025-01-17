← Company Directory
Alto
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Alto Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Alto ranges from $174K per year for L4 to $252K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $196K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alto's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$174K
$162K
$7.7K
$5K
L5
Senior Software Engineer
$252K
$206K
$40.1K
$5.9K
L6
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Alto, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (1.67% monthly)

2 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Alto in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $324,440. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alto for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in San Francisco Bay Area is $215,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Alto

Related Companies

  • Evidation Health
  • MedStar Health
  • Omada Health
  • Maven Clinic
  • Eden Health
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources