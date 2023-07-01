Altix Consulting is a company that partners with middle-market B-to-B industrial champions, providing them with business strategy, innovation, and operational excellence support. They have experienced business advisors who are skilled in working in multi-cultural environments. Altix has decades of experience in designing and implementing projects globally. They offer consulting solutions in various industries such as aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, and advanced manufacturing. Altix aims to be an amplifier for industry champions.