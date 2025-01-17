← Company Directory
Alteryx
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Greater Bengaluru

Alteryx Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Alteryx ranges from ₹2.23M per year for Associate Software Engineer to ₹4.86M per year for Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹2.55M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alteryx's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
₹2.23M
₹1.8M
₹255K
₹179K
Software Engineer
₹4.86M
₹2.46M
₹2.33M
₹68K
Senior Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.4%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Alteryx, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.4% vests in the 3rd-year (33.40% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Alteryx in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹10,452,891. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alteryx for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹2,735,460.

