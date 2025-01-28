Software Engineer compensation in United States at Alteryx ranges from $177K per year for Software Engineer to $256K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $199K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alteryx's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$177K
$143K
$23.3K
$10.6K
Senior Software Engineer
$218K
$167K
$30.9K
$19.8K
Lead Software Engineer
$256K
$188K
$40.4K
$27.8K
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.4%
YR 3
At Alteryx, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.4% vests in the 3rd-year (33.40% annually)