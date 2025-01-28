← Company Directory
Alteryx
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • United States

Alteryx Software Engineer Salaries in United States

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Alteryx ranges from $177K per year for Software Engineer to $256K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $199K.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$177K
$143K
$23.3K
$10.6K
Senior Software Engineer
$218K
$167K
$30.9K
$19.8K
Lead Software Engineer
$256K
$188K
$40.4K
$27.8K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.4%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Alteryx, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.4% vests in the 3rd-year (33.40% annually)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Alteryx in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹22,477,224. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alteryx for the Software Engineer role in United States is ₹16,900,489.

Other Resources