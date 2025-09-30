Software Engineer compensation in Prague Metropolitan Area at Alteryx totals CZK 1.86M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Prague Metropolitan Area package totals CZK 2.02M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alteryx's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Senior Software Engineer
CZK 1.86M
CZK 1.58M
CZK 177K
CZK 105K
Lead Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.4%
YR 3
At Alteryx, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)
33.4% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.40% annually)