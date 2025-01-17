Software Engineer compensation in Greater Denver And Boulder Area at Alteryx totals $193K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Denver And Boulder Area package totals $198K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alteryx's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$193K
$151K
$23.6K
$18.8K
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.4%
YR 3
At Alteryx, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.4% vests in the 3rd-year (33.40% annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title