Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Alteryx ranges from ₹2.23M per year for Associate Software Engineer to ₹6.28M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹4.27M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alteryx's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
₹2.23M
₹1.8M
₹255K
₹179K
Software Engineer
₹4.29M
₹2.62M
₹1.47M
₹196K
Senior Software Engineer
₹6.28M
₹4.76M
₹1.3M
₹218K
Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.4%
YR 3
At Alteryx, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.4% vests in the 3rd-year (33.40% annually)
