Alteryx
The median Sales compensation in Greater London Area package at Alteryx totals £181K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alteryx's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Alteryx
Sales Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£131K
Level
Senior Sales
Base
£131K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
15 Years
What are the career levels at Alteryx?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.4%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Alteryx, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.4% vests in the 3rd-year (33.40% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Alteryx in Greater London Area sits at a yearly total compensation of £189,345. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alteryx for the Sales role in Greater London Area is £102,944.

