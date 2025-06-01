← Company Directory
Alteryx
Alteryx Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in United States at Alteryx ranges from $191K to $278K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alteryx's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

$219K - $250K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$191K$219K$250K$278K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.4%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Alteryx, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.4% vests in the 3rd-year (33.40% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Alteryx in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $278,480. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alteryx for the Accountant role in United States is $191,160.

