ALTEN
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

  • France

ALTEN Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer Salaries in France

The median Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in France package at ALTEN totals €38.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ALTEN's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
ALTEN
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Nice, PR, France
Total per year
€38.6K
Level
Software Engineer I
Base
€38.6K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at ALTEN?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer at ALTEN in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €40,958. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ALTEN for the Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer role in France is €37,759.

