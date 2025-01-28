← Company Directory
ALTEN
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Greater Montreal

ALTEN Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Montreal

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Montreal package at ALTEN totals CA$88.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ALTEN's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
ALTEN
Software Engineer
Montreal, QC, Canada
Total per year
CA$88.4K
Level
Software Engineer I
Base
CA$88.4K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at ALTEN?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Contribute

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at ALTEN in Greater Montreal sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$90,066. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ALTEN for the Backend Software Engineer role in Greater Montreal is CA$88,398.

