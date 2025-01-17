← Company Directory
ALTEN
The median Software Engineer compensation in Romania package at ALTEN totals RON 176K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ALTEN's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
ALTEN
Software Engineer
Iasi, IS, Romania
Total per year
RON 176K
Level
L2
Base
RON 176K
Stock (/yr)
RON 0
Bonus
RON 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at ALTEN?

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at ALTEN in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of €59,032. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ALTEN for the Software Engineer role in Romania is €35,453.

Other Resources