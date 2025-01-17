Software Engineer compensation in Greater Montreal at ALTEN ranges from CA$86.6K per year for Software Engineer I to CA$87.3K per year for Software Engineer II. The median yearly compensation in Greater Montreal package totals CA$86.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ALTEN's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
CA$86.6K
CA$86.6K
CA$0
CA$0
Software Engineer II
CA$87.3K
CA$87.3K
CA$0
CA$0
Senior Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Lead Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
