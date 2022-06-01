← Company Directory
ALTEN
ALTEN Salaries

ALTEN's salary ranges from $15,696 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in France at the low-end to $265,200 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ALTEN. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $42.2K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Median $72K
Data Scientist
Median $37.9K

Business Analyst
$44K
Controls Engineer
$89.6K
Data Analyst
$40.1K
Hardware Engineer
$147K
Industrial Designer
$60.4K
Management Consultant
$34.4K
Product Manager
$265K
Program Manager
$65.7K
Project Manager
$113K
Recruiter
$45.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$15.7K
Solution Architect
$201K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ALTEN is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $265,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ALTEN is $60,408.

