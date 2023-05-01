← Company Directory
Altamira
Altamira Salaries

Altamira's salary ranges from $105,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $183,915 for a Venture Capitalist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Altamira. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Median $105K
Venture Capitalist
$184K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Altamira is Venture Capitalist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $183,915. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Altamira is $144,458.

