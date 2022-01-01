← Company Directory
Altair
Altair Salaries

Altair's salary ranges from $26,814 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $209,490 for a Sales in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Altair. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $26.8K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $92.5K
Accountant
$56.3K

Product Designer
$102K
Product Manager
$87.1K
Sales
$209K
Software Engineering Manager
$131K
Solution Architect
$109K
Technical Writer
$105K
The highest paying role reported at Altair is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $209,490. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Altair is $102,000.

