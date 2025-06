Alpine Immune Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that develops protein-based immunotherapies for cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101 for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, ALPN-202 for cancer, and ALPN-303 for B cell-mediated diseases. The company collaborates with AbbVie and Adaptimmune Therapeutics. It was founded in 2007 and is based in Seattle, Washington.