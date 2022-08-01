← Company Directory
Alphonic Network Solutions
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Alphonic Network Solutions that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Alphonic is a customer-driven design and development company that has years of experience in web development and mobile app development. We’re a team of individuals with agility in our core to ensure timely delivery of projects. We’re experts in developing technology solutions for banking & finance, healthcare, education, and transportation & logistics. Whether you’re a startup or a Fortune 500 company, Alphonic is the perfect partner for your next technology implementation. We're a team of 500+ software engineers and designers that are highly experienced in developing robust business solutions.

    alphonic.in
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    60
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Alphonic Network Solutions

    Related Companies

    • Databricks
    • Stripe
    • Netflix
    • Facebook
    • Lyft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources