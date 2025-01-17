← Company Directory
Alphawave IP
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Toronto Area

Alphawave IP Hardware Engineer Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area package at Alphawave IP totals CA$185K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alphawave IP's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
Alphawave IP
Staff Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$185K
Level
L4
Base
CA$151K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$33.4K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Alphawave IP?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Alphawave IP in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$212,349. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alphawave IP for the Hardware Engineer role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$175,402.

Other Resources