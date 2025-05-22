← Company Directory
AlphaSense
AlphaSense Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at AlphaSense totals $160K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AlphaSense's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Median Package
company icon
AlphaSense
Product Manager
New York, NY
Total per year
$160K
Level
L3
Base
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$20K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at AlphaSense?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At AlphaSense, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at AlphaSense in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $215,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AlphaSense for the Product Manager role in United States is $160,000.

Other Resources