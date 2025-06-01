← Company Directory
AlphaGrep Securities
AlphaGrep Securities Financial Analyst Salaries

The median Financial Analyst compensation in India package at AlphaGrep Securities totals ₹6.19M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AlphaGrep Securities's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
AlphaGrep Securities
Analyst
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹6.19M
Level
-
Base
₹4.13M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹2.06M
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at AlphaGrep Securities?

₹13.61M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at AlphaGrep Securities in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹13,796,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AlphaGrep Securities for the Financial Analyst role in India is ₹6,190,984.

Other Resources