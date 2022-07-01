Alpha II delivers revenue integrity by enabling proactive denial intervention throughout the revenue cycle. We empower precision through coding, compliance, claims editing, quality reporting, and revenue recovery analysis. Our clients and partners include professional and acute care providers, clearinghouses, billing services, payers, government entities, consultants, and other healthcare software development companies. Serving a broad variety of clients allows us to hone the functionality, design, value, and effectiveness of our solutions with provided experience and insight.For over 40 years, our experienced healthcare professionals have worked together to gather, analyze, and interpret healthcare coding and billing rules and regulations. This continuing effort has produced the industry's most comprehensive content database and rules engine available. Designed to deploy across multiple workflow points within the revenue cycle, our solutions integrate with electronic health record, practice management, and hospital information systems to help providers comply with the latest healthcare policies, standards and directives.Our SaaS solutions, which are hosted at our active/active data centers, have achieved HITRUST CSF® Certification. In addition, our systems have been certified by HITRUST for compliance against the NIST Cybersecurity Framework. With these certifications, Alpha II has proven we meet all of the requirements in upholding healthcare’s information security and privacy standards.Our ongoing excellence in our solutions, workflow options, integration flexibility, data security, and partner adaptability, ensures mutual success between Alpha II, our clients, and our partners.