← Company Directory
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Salaries

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor's salary ranges from $216,075 in total compensation per year for a Electrical Engineer at the low-end to $238,800 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Electrical Engineer
$216K
Hardware Engineer
$239K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Alpha & Omega Semiconductor is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $238,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alpha & Omega Semiconductor is $227,438.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Alpha & Omega Semiconductor

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • DoorDash
  • Netflix
  • Databricks
  • Coinbase
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources