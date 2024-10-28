← Company Directory
Almabetter
Almabetter Salaries

Almabetter's salary ranges from $24,029 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $29,870 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Almabetter. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Project Manager
$29.9K
Software Engineer
$24K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Almabetter is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $29,870. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Almabetter is $26,949.

