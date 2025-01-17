Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Charlotte, NC Greater Area at Ally ranges from $94.6K per year for Software Engineer to $173K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Charlotte, NC Greater Area package totals $113K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ally's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
$94.6K
$89.9K
$714
$4.1K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Software Engineer
$173K
$156K
$1.8K
$14.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
