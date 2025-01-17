Software Engineer compensation in Charlotte, NC Greater Area at Ally ranges from $98.6K per year for Software Engineer to $181K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Charlotte, NC Greater Area package totals $150K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ally's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
$98.6K
$91.9K
$2.4K
$4.2K
Senior Software Engineer
$151K
$140K
$1.6K
$9.1K
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Software Engineer
$181K
$161K
$2.1K
$17.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
