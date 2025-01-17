← Company Directory
Ally
Ally Data Analyst Salaries in Greater Dallas Area

The median Data Analyst compensation in Greater Dallas Area package at Ally totals $81.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ally's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Ally
Data Analyst
Dallas, TX
Total per year
$81.3K
Level
Business Analyst
Base
$80K
Stock (/yr)
$1.3K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at Ally?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Ally in Greater Dallas Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $126,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ally for the Data Analyst role in Greater Dallas Area is $75,000.

