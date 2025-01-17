← Company Directory
Allied Universal
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Security Software Engineer

Allied Universal Security Software Engineer Salaries

Last updated: 1/17/2025

💰 View All Salaries

What are the career levels at Allied Universal?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Security Software Engineer at Allied Universal in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $52,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Allied Universal for the Security Software Engineer role in United States is $47,840.

