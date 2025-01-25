← Company Directory
Allianz
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Allianz Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Allianz ranges from CHF 102K to CHF 144K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Allianz's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 115K - CHF 131K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 102KCHF 115KCHF 131KCHF 144K
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Allianz sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 144,412. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Allianz for the Information Technologist (IT) role is CHF 101,578.

