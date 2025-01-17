← Company Directory
Allianz
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

  • Munich Metro Region

Allianz Business Analyst Salaries in Munich Metro Region

The median Business Analyst compensation in Munich Metro Region package at Allianz totals €71.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Allianz's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Allianz
Business Analyst
Munich, BY, Germany
Total per year
€71.9K
Level
L1
Base
€64.8K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€7.1K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Allianz?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Allianz in Munich Metro Region sits at a yearly total compensation of €90,891. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Allianz for the Business Analyst role in Munich Metro Region is €71,177.

