← Company Directory
all.health
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about all.health that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    all.health has developed a comprehensive preventative and proactive healthcare platform that combines clinical-grade sensors, machine learning, patient histories, insurance claims data, and other information to provide real-time at-risk screening for several disease conditions; these include acute respiratory infections such as COVID-19, and chronic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes. Contextualized 24/7 data along with clinician input and interventions will then be used to guide positive behavior changes. The premise is to catch various health conditions early and help reverse or manage the negative effects.

    http://all.health
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for all.health

    Related Companies

    • Snap
    • Netflix
    • Apple
    • Facebook
    • Tesla
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources