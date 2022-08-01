all.health has developed a comprehensive preventative and proactive healthcare platform that combines clinical-grade sensors, machine learning, patient histories, insurance claims data, and other information to provide real-time at-risk screening for several disease conditions; these include acute respiratory infections such as COVID-19, and chronic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes. Contextualized 24/7 data along with clinician input and interventions will then be used to guide positive behavior changes. The premise is to catch various health conditions early and help reverse or manage the negative effects.