Allergan Data Labs
Allergan Data Labs Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at Allergan Data Labs totals $247K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Allergan Data Labs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Allergan Data Labs
Lead Product Manager
Irvine, CA
Total per year
$247K
Level
Lead Product Manager
Base
$205K
Stock (/yr)
$12K
Bonus
$30K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Allergan Data Labs?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Allergan Data Labs in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $625,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Allergan Data Labs for the Product Manager role in United States is $250,600.

