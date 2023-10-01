← Company Directory
Allergan Data Labs
Allergan Data Labs Salaries

Allergan Data Labs's salary ranges from $150,750 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $321,600 for a Product Design Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Allergan Data Labs. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Product Manager
Median $223K
Data Analyst
$151K
Product Design Manager
$322K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Software Engineer
$314K
Software Engineering Manager
$277K
Technical Program Manager
$216K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Allergan Data Labs is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $321,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Allergan Data Labs is $249,990.

