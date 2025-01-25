← Company Directory
ALLEN Career Institute
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

ALLEN Career Institute Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in India at ALLEN Career Institute ranges from ₹173K to ₹242K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ALLEN Career Institute's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹187K - ₹218K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹173K₹187K₹218K₹242K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at ALLEN Career Institute?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at ALLEN Career Institute in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹241,970. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ALLEN Career Institute for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹172,836.

Other Resources