Software Engineer compensation in Poland at Allegro ranges from PLN 204K per year for Software Engineer 2 to PLN 309K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 277K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Allegro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer 1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer 2
PLN 204K
PLN 202K
PLN 0
PLN 2.4K
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 309K
PLN 273K
PLN 24.9K
PLN 11.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
