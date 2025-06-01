← Company Directory
Allegro
Allegro Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Poland at Allegro ranges from PLN 204K per year for Software Engineer 2 to PLN 309K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 277K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Allegro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer 1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer 2
PLN 204K
PLN 202K
PLN 0
PLN 2.4K
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 309K
PLN 273K
PLN 24.9K
PLN 11.4K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Allegro in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 362,538. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Allegro for the Software Engineer role in Poland is PLN 273,660.

Other Resources