Allegro
Allegro Product Manager Salaries in Warsaw Metropolitan Area

The median Product Manager compensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area package at Allegro totals PLN 270K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Allegro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Allegro
Product Manager
Warsaw, MZ, Poland
Total per year
PLN 270K
Level
hidden
Base
PLN 262K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 8.1K
Bonus
PLN 0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
11+ Years
What are the career levels at Allegro?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Allegro in Warsaw Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 341,546. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Allegro for the Product Manager role in Warsaw Metropolitan Area is PLN 258,989.

