Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems Salaries

Allegro MicroSystems's salary ranges from $129,030 in total compensation per year for a Electrical Engineer at the low-end to $181,588 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Allegro MicroSystems. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Electrical Engineer
$129K
Hardware Engineer
$147K
Marketing
$162K

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

Program Manager
$182K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Allegro MicroSystems is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $181,588. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Allegro MicroSystems is $154,443.

Other Resources