Allegis Group
Allegis Group UX Designer Salaries

The median UX Designer compensation in United States package at Allegis Group totals $163K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Allegis Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
Allegis Group
Sr. UX Designer
Seattle, WA
Total per year
$163K
Level
Senior
Base
$163K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at Allegis Group?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at Allegis Group in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $166,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Allegis Group for the UX Designer role in United States is $163,280.

