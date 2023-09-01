← Company Directory
AllCloud
AllCloud Salaries

AllCloud's salary ranges from $29,400 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Romania at the low-end to $135,977 for a Business Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AllCloud. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$136K
Data Scientist
$113K
Management Consultant
$124K

Project Manager
$52.7K
Software Engineer
$29.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AllCloud is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $135,977. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AllCloud is $112,997.

Other Resources