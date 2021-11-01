← Company Directory
Allcargo Logistics
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Allcargo Logistics Salaries

Allcargo Logistics's median salary is $8,040 for a Accountant . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Allcargo Logistics. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Accountant
$8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Allcargo Logistics is Accountant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $8,040. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Allcargo Logistics is $8,040.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Allcargo Logistics

Related Companies

  • Ramco Systems
  • FedEx
  • eClerx
  • Tech Mahindra
  • LTI
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources