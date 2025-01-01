AllBooked is a space booking platform designed to simplify venue management for community-oriented spaces such as athletic facilities, creative studios, coworking spaces, and event venues. Founded in 2012 by Jon, Ryan, and Sam in Melbourne, Australia, the platform offers an intuitive booking experience, flexible scheduling rules, and integrated payment processing. Today, over 4,000 venues utilize AllBooked to manage their bookings, showcasing spaces with customizable features and seamless integrations.