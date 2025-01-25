← Company Directory
All Elite Wrestling
All Elite Wrestling Civil Engineer Salaries

The average Civil Engineer total compensation in United States at All Elite Wrestling ranges from $53K to $72.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for All Elite Wrestling's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

$56.7K - $68.6K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$53K$56.7K$68.6K$72.3K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at All Elite Wrestling?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Civil Engineer at All Elite Wrestling in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $72,291. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at All Elite Wrestling for the Civil Engineer role in United States is $52,972.

