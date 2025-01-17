All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in New York City Area at AlixPartners ranges from $236K per year for Vice President to $474K per year for Director. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $250K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AlixPartners's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Consultant
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vice President
$236K
$176K
$0
$60K
Senior Vice President
$352K
$229K
$4.3K
$119K
Director
$474K
$268K
$26K
$180K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
