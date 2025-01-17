← Company Directory
AlixPartners
AlixPartners Management Consultant Salaries in Greater Dallas Area

Management Consultant compensation in Greater Dallas Area at AlixPartners totals $247K per year for Vice President. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dallas Area package totals $250K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AlixPartners's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Consultant
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vice President
$247K
$184K
$0
$63.3K
Senior Vice President
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 2 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
What are the career levels at AlixPartners?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at AlixPartners in Greater Dallas Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $316,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AlixPartners for the Management Consultant role in Greater Dallas Area is $245,000.

Other Resources