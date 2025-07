Aligos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapeutics for viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidates are in Phase Ib and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B. The company also develops drugs for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and has entered into license and collaboration agreements with other companies and universities. Aligos Therapeutics was founded in 2018 and is based in South San Francisco, California.