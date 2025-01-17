All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in United States at Align Technology ranges from $145K per year for L3 to $175K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $155K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Align Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$145K
$127K
$10.8K
$6.4K
L4
$167K
$145K
$7.5K
$14.6K
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$136K
$123K
$7.1K
$6.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
