← Company Directory
Align Technology
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Madrid Metropolitan Area

Align Technology Software Engineer Salaries in Madrid Metropolitan Area

Software Engineer compensation in Madrid Metropolitan Area at Align Technology totals €92.3K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in Madrid Metropolitan Area package totals €84.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Align Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
Junior Software Engineer(Entry Level)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L4
Software Engineer I
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L5
Software Engineer II
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L6
Software Engineer III
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.3K+ (sometimes €283K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute
What are the career levels at Align Technology?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Align Technology in Madrid Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €122,802. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Align Technology for the Software Engineer role in Madrid Metropolitan Area is €83,563.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Align Technology

Related Companies

  • Blackbaud
  • Dexcom
  • ManTech
  • ResMed
  • Varian Medical Systems
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources