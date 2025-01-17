← Company Directory
Alif Bank
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Tajikistan

Alif Bank Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Tajikistan

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Tajikistan package at Alif Bank totals TJS 176K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alif Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Alif Bank
Software Engineer
Dushanbe, BK, Tajikistan
Total per year
TJS 176K
Level
hidden
Base
TJS 176K
Stock (/yr)
TJS 0
Bonus
TJS 0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Alif Bank?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Alif Bank in Tajikistan sits at a yearly total compensation of TJS 440,313. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alif Bank for the Backend Software Engineer role in Tajikistan is TJS 176,433.

