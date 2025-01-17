← Company Directory
Alida
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Greater Vancouver

Alida Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Vancouver

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Vancouver package at Alida totals CA$110K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alida's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Alida
Software Engineer
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Total per year
CA$110K
Level
L3
Base
CA$110K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Alida?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Alida in Greater Vancouver sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$142,470. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alida for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater Vancouver is CA$109,588.

Other Resources