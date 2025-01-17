← Company Directory
Alibaba
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Security Software Engineer

Alibaba Security Software Engineer Salaries

The median Security Software Engineer compensation in China package at Alibaba totals CN¥467K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alibaba's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
Alibaba
Software Engineer
Beijing, BJ, China
Total per year
CN¥467K
Level
P5
Base
CN¥467K
Stock (/yr)
CN¥0
Bonus
CN¥0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Alibaba?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Alibaba, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Depending on the nature and the purpose of the grant, share options and RSUs either vest with a standard 1-year cliff, or with a 2-year cliff before the first grant, which is less common.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Alibaba, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Depending on the nature and the purpose of the grant, share options and RSUs either vest with a standard 1-year cliff, or with a 2-year cliff before the first grant, which is less common.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Security Software Engineer at Alibaba in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥3,130,745. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alibaba for the Security Software Engineer role in China is CN¥518,103.

Other Resources